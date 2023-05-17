PEGGY JEAN WELCH, 87 of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of Kenneth Welch, died May 15 in Ashland Community Hospice Carte Center. She was a Housekeeper for Kingsbrook Lifecare Center in Ashland. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 20 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputy who fatally struck teen while driving cruiser won't face charges
- Marshall sign depicting a new Visual Arts Center causes concern
- Frito-Lay's new $16 million distribution center unveiled in Scott Depot
- Lawsuit filed against Cabell BOE, Explorer Academy staff
- Chuck Landon: Huggins lucky he's from W.Va.
- Two brothers charged in death of missing Huntington woman
- Mother of 10 discusses the highs and lows of parenting
- Golf course's opening next phase of Grand Patrician project in Milton
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Thomas Edwin Nash
Collections
- Photos: Grand Patrician Resort Golf Course grand opening
- Photos: Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Milton Elementary
- Photos: Rough 'n Rowdy at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates three
- Photos: Spring Valley baseball defeats Huntington, 7-1
- Photos: Section 1 baseball tournament, Spring Valley vs. Huntington
- Photos: Section 1 baseball tournament, Huntington vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: Tri-State STEM+M graduation
- Photos: Huntington Police Department hires three probationary officers
- Photos: Ribbon cutting for Frito-Lay's new distributing center