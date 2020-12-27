PEGGY LEE HAYES SCHRINER, 85, of Clinton Township, Michigan, passed away suddenly from a non-COVID-19 illness on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Michigan. Peggy was born at home in Scottown, Ohio, to Loma and Myron Bud Hayes on New Year’s Eve 1934. Her mother told Peggy she heard bells ringing at the time of the birth. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Teryl (Alan) Eisinger, and granddaughter, Janna (Pete) Hill. Peggy was one of 11 children and is survived by her sisters and brothers, Betty Tagg, Pat Treadway, Kay Hayes, Diana Wilgus, Timmy (Karen) Hayes, Tommy Hayes; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, sister and brothers (Sergeant Danny C. Hayes, killed in action in Vietnam, Doris Hayes, Berk Hayes, Bobby Hayes); her husband of 42 years (Captain James Arthur Schriner); and husband of 21 years (Jimmie Leon Shook). Ms. Schriner was caregiver for Jim Schriner and for Jimmie Shook in their last days, and was a federal civil servant for 33 years. She lived in Japan and across the United States as a Navy wife from 1955 through 1975. She was proud of the military service and sacrifices of all her brothers, brothers-in-law and her husbands. She retired from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Boulder, Colorado, in 1997. Peggy moved to Clinton Township, Michigan, in 2014 to be close to her daughter and granddaughter, and attended church at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Peggy will be remembered by her family as a strong, savvy woman, for her home cooking and her beautiful smile. A socially distant, graveside service will be held at the Rome Proctorville Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio, on January 2 at 11:30 a.m. (in the chapel if weather is inclement). Memorial donations may be made in Peggy’s name to the Danny Hayes Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o PNC Bank, 110 South 4th St., Ironton, OH 45638; or Michigan Veterans Trust Fund, P.O. Box 30104, Lansing, MI 48909; or the food bank of your choice.
