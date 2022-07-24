PEGGY LOUISE McGINNIS WILSON, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to her well-earned eternal rest on July 8, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born the third child of the late James H. McGinnis and Lillie Vance Glazier on October 28, 1928, in Logan County, W.Va., where she spent most of her childhood. There were periods spent in Barboursville, W.Va., both on the farm and in town. She shared many stories of roaming the West Virginia hills on the back of a pony with her brother and the struggles of the Great Depression.
She was the widow of James Ott Wilson, to whom she was married for 53 years. James, or T-Babe as he was known to friends and family, worked for the C&O Railroad and was transferred to Huntington from Peach Creek in the early sixties. Also predeceasing her are a daughter, Victoria Simmons, a son, Matthew Wilson, and a grandson, Ben Simmons, one brother, Bill McGinnis, and three sisters, Reba Grimmett, Barbara Miller, and Shirley Topeka. Left to carry on her memory are two sons, Jim (Ronda) Wilson and Richard (Theresa) Wilson, both of Huntington, and two daughters, Jill (Robert) Templeton of Milton and Renee (John) Filliez of Chesapeake, Ohio.
Grandchildren Andrea (Russell) Clark, Amanda (Mark) Elswick, Michael Jeffers, Wil Gore, Brandy Dyson, Todd (Cassie) Layne, Joe (Missy) Simmons, Eli (Amanda) Simmons, Sarah (Brett) Brunty, Meghan (Grant) Michki and Alex Wood; 19 great-grandchildren, 3 great- great-grandchildren and her loyal companion Miss Kitty.
Peggy had a soft spot for animals beginning in childhood when her father put her in charge of the farm's young chicks and continued to her caring for any homeless cat in need of meals or medical care. Peggy loved gardening and had a green thumb that could make any plant thrive. She loved to dance, read and work crossword puzzles. But most of all, she enjoyed being surrounded by her loved ones on her front porch and taking family vacations.
After her six children were grown, it was time for Peggy to try something new. She performed volunteer work for many years at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She and her sister, Barbara, took to the skies in search of adventure. Some of their escapades included tours of Europe, the Holy Lands, and so many trips to the Bahamas that they both lost count.
"Grandma," as she was known to all, opened her home to anyone needing a place to lay their head or just a hot meal. Peggy lived a long life of love and laughter. She was the life of every party and will be greatly missed. Rest Well in Heaven, Grandma. We'll take it from here until we meet again.
