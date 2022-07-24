Peggy Louise McGinnis Wilson
PEGGY LOUISE McGINNIS WILSON, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to her well-earned eternal rest on July 8, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born the third child of the late James H. McGinnis and Lillie Vance Glazier on October 28, 1928, in Logan County, W.Va., where she spent most of her childhood. There were periods spent in Barboursville, W.Va., both on the farm and in town. She shared many stories of roaming the West Virginia hills on the back of a pony with her brother and the struggles of the Great Depression.

She was the widow of James Ott Wilson, to whom she was married for 53 years. James, or T-Babe as he was known to friends and family, worked for the C&O Railroad and was transferred to Huntington from Peach Creek in the early sixties. Also predeceasing her are a daughter, Victoria Simmons, a son, Matthew Wilson, and a grandson, Ben Simmons, one brother, Bill McGinnis, and three sisters, Reba Grimmett, Barbara Miller, and Shirley Topeka. Left to carry on her memory are two sons, Jim (Ronda) Wilson and Richard (Theresa) Wilson, both of Huntington, and two daughters, Jill (Robert) Templeton of Milton and Renee (John) Filliez of Chesapeake, Ohio.

