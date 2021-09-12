PETER WAYNE STYMIEST, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born November 29, 1944, in Glenburn, Maine, son of the late Donald and Tilly Stymiest. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra Jean Stymiest; one daughter, Tina (Greg) Burgess; two sons, Mark (Marissa) Floyd and Eric (Bobbie) Stymiest; five grandchildren, Ashley, Tressa, Erica, Crystal and Amy; 10 great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jordyn, Damien, Adrian, Brecken, Pressley, Cloie, Gabby, Hayden and Brandon; four sisters, Linda McKinna, Georgia McLain, Linda McKinzie and Donna Ross. Peter was a frame and body mechanic. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

