PHILIP A. RICE of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born October 23, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Milum and Mary Sheets Rice. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Butch Rice and Pete Rice. Philip is survived by his son, Philip (Cassandra) Rice II of Marietta, Ohio; two sisters, Jana (Bob) Huron and Kimberly (Jim) Nelson; one brother, Tuck (Lorraine) Rice; and two grandchildren, Justice Rice and Parker Rice. Celebration of Life will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
