PHILIP A. RICE of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born October 23, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Milum and Mary Sheets Rice. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Butch Rice and Pete Rice. Philip is survived by his son, Philip (Cassandra) Rice II of Marietta, Ohio; two sisters, Jana (Bob) Huron and Kimberly (Jim) Nelson; one brother, Tuck (Lorraine) Rice; and two grandchildren, Justice Rice and Parker Rice. Celebration of Life will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you