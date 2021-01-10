PHILLIP A. ADKINS, 55, of Scottown, Ohio, died Jan. 7 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
