PHILLIP WAYNE McCORMICK, 75 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. He was born December 4, 1946, in Dunbar, W.Va., son of the late Charles and Evelyn McCormick. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Edith McCormick and two brothers, Steve and Tom Bailey. He is survived by his daughters, Phyllis McCormick and Drema McCormick; one son, Donald McCormick and several grandchildren. Phillip retired from The Herald-Dispatch. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

