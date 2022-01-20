PHYLLIS ANNE LOCEY passed away of natural causes on Monday morning, January 10, 2022. In recent years, she had been courageously battling a number of serious health concerns. Phyllis Locey was born in Lawrence County, Ohio, the second daughter of Virginia Jones Locey and Donald Vernon Locey. She graduated from Fairland High School in 1952 and immediately pursued her lifelong career in cosmetology. She was a graduate of Martz Beauty School of Huntington, W.Va., and worked as a stylist at Anderson-Newcomb and Cabellette Beauty Shop, both in Huntington. She also graduated from the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy House of Coiffure, where she was trained by the Zegarelli brothers. She went on to work for the Wella Beauty Corporation as a product demonstrator and trade-show stylist traveling around the country. The majority of her career she resided in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. She enjoyed traveling and was a longtime member of the Eastern Star. Phyllis is survived by her niece, Vicky Galloway of Cincinnati, Ohio; her nephews, Wesley Bagby of Morgantown, W.Va., and Steven Bagby of Johnson City, Tennessee; her great-nephew, Shan Galloway of Cincinnati, Ohio; and her great-nephew, Zeek Bagby of Johnson City, Tennessee. She was predeceased by her mother, Virginia Jones Locey, and her father, Donald Vernon Locey of Proctorville; her eldest sister, Glenna Locey Smith; her eldest brother, Ivan Gene Locey; and her youngest sister, Janice Locey Bagby. With Phyllis, all are deeply missed and will always be treasured and remembered by all who knew them. Services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory of Proctorville on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2 p.m., officiated by Buford Love. The viewing will be held 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. An additional graveside memorial is planned at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville for a later date. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kim and David Thompson of South Point, Ohio, for being special friends to Phyllis and for their care. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- County sends letter to employees about absences
- Planned steel mill ‘game-changer’ for Mason County
- Nigerian national living in Huntington admits role in money laundering scheme
- New Herd QB Colombi eager to get started
- Rally planned at Special Metals after contract offer rejected
- LISA LYNN FERGUSON
- Texas Tech QB Colombi commits to Marshall
- REBECCA LYNN COLLINS
- Brooklyn Johnson: COVID vaccination may have prevented worse problems
- Lawmakers look at ways to increase funding, recruitment for VFDs
Collections
- Photos: Winter storm hits Huntington
- Photos: Snow begins to fall in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Fishing at Lake William in Barboursville.
- Photos: Readers share their January snow photos
- Photos: Snow in Barboursville
- Photos: Frost Bite Freeze Out at Beech Fork
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Boys basketball, Ashland Paul Blazer vs. Huntington
- Photos: West Virginia Academic Showdown at Marshall University
- Photos: Huntington's Kitchen holds electric pressure cooker class