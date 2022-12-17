PHYLLIS E. MOOTZ of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Donald Wray Mootz, died Dec. 13. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 20 at Mamre Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19 at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, Ironton. Her family requests donations to Jeremiah 38 Ministries, 5343 County Road 19, Kitts Hill, or www.jeremiah38.org. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: New steakhouse opens in downtown Huntington
- Restaurant manager welcomes workers to a life-changing job
- Hal Greer corridor project to get underway early next year
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Three indicted after leaving concealed body at hospital
- Celebration special for Highlanders' Adkins
- Local teams compete in state cheer competition
- Molly Ann Birt McClennen
- Friday night obituary update
- Virgie Annette Dalton Bailey
Collections
- Photos: 2022 West Virginia State Cheer Competition
- Photos: City of Huntington celebrates HHS football victory
- Photos: Huntington vs. Parkersburg, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall University 2022 Winter Commencement
- Photos: 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
- Photos: Boy's basketball, Cabell Midland vs. Charleston Catholic
- Photos: People speak about sewer upgrades at Huntington City Council meeting
- Photos: Marshall football prepares for Myrtle Beach Bowl
- Photos: FOP Children's Christmas Party
- Photos: Girl's basketball, Spring Valley vs. South Charleston