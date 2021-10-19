PHYLLIS GAIL ROWE WASHBURN, 68, of Ironton, widow of Gary Glendon Washburn, died Oct. 15 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was a manager for Speedway. There will be private graveside services at a later date. No visitation is scheduled. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
