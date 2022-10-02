PHYLLIS JEAN BURCHAM FOWLER, 77, of Crown City, Ohio, died Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022, at her residence.
Born December 2, 1944, in Lawrence County, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Sylvia Burcham. In addition to her mother, she was preceded by her husband, Buddy Joe Fowler whom she married on June 27, 1964, and he preceded her on March 10, 2020; a son Timothy Scott Fowler a brother Sheiland Burcham; sister Glada Burcham, nephew David Bowles, niece Mary Bowles, brother-in-law Jerry Powers and a special uncle Freddie Burcham.
Phyllis was in the first graduating class of 1962 from Symmes Valley High School. She was a member of the Centerpoint Baptist Church. She was a member of the Gallia and Vinton Educational Service Center. She was the President of the T.R.I.A.D. associated with the Gallia County Sheriff's Department for many years. Phyllis was an avid supporter of the District 2 Fire Department. She was well known for her pies and fudge. She was very proud of the farm and all the animals. Phyllis had a good sense of humor that everyone loved.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Jeff Fowler of Crown City; sisters Rosa Clark of Willow Wood, Ohio, Ellena Powers of Proctorville, Ohio; nephews Chris Harmon, Darin Powers, and Jay Powers; nieces Debbie Harmon, Becky Handy, and Vickie Burcham; sister-in-law Doris Wade. Phyllis is also survived by her special dog Prissy, that was her best friend.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, with Rev. Darrell Fowler and Pastor Junior Preston officiating. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday.
Pallbearers will be Eric Mulford, Gene Wood, Jay Carter, Tom Wright, Bubby Caldwell, Scott Swain, Joe Browning, and Alan Goldsberry. Honorary pall bearers will be Bill Mangus, Tim Clary, Darin Powers, Jay Powers, and Chris Harmon.
