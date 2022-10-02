Phyllis Jean Burcham Fowler
PHYLLIS JEAN BURCHAM FOWLER, 77, of Crown City, Ohio, died Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022, at her residence.

Born December 2, 1944, in Lawrence County, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Sylvia Burcham. In addition to her mother, she was preceded by her husband, Buddy Joe Fowler whom she married on June 27, 1964, and he preceded her on March 10, 2020; a son Timothy Scott Fowler a brother Sheiland Burcham; sister Glada Burcham, nephew David Bowles, niece Mary Bowles, brother-in-law Jerry Powers and a special uncle Freddie Burcham.

