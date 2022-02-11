PHYLLIS JEAN MAYO, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, entered into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family. Phyllis was born July 14, 1938, to the late Madison and Imogene Cook. She was raised in Harveytown with her beloved brothers, M. Dale Cook (Sally), the late David C. Cook and Paul E. Cook (Jennifer). She attended Huntington High School and was a member of Trinity Church of God, where she sang in the choir and played the keyboard. She was married for 49 years to the late James E. Mayo, and together they raised five children: J. Allen Mayo, the late Gregory D. Mayo, Dennis K. Mayo, Pamela J. Mayo and Beverly J. Davis (John). She is survived by her eight grandchildren, Brad Mayo (Kenzi), Brittany Ferguson (Brian), Christina Eaches (Jason), Ryan Mayo (Melissa), Whitney Mayo, Jeff Simpson, Jessie Simpson and Joshua Davis (Andrea); and her 18 great-grandchildren, Cameron, Chloe, Palmer, Lyric, Vada, Jagger, Braelyn, Brenley, Grace, Addison, Connor, Paisley, Prudence, Kayden, Amboree, Jeremiah, Ian and Mia; and her best friend for over 70 years, Carolyn Sue Yaklin of Corpus Christi, Texas. A special thank you to all who cared for her through the years. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Phyllis’ favorite charity, Shriner’s Hospital for Children, in her name. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Trinity Church of God. Burial will follow in Rome-Proctorville Cemetery. Friends may call from noon until service time at the Trinity Church of God. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
