PHYLLIS R. ALFORD, age 84, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, went to her Heaven Home Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. She was born Nov. 4, 1936, to the late Leslie and Bessie Miller. She was the widow of Billie Mitchell Alford. She was a member of Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She was a retired school bus driver for Dawson Bryant Schools. She is survived by her children, Mitchell (Tanya) Alford, Tim (Ginger) Alford, Kim (Danny) Kline, David (Kim) Alford; grandchildren, Todd (Lara) Alford, Kinsey (Chris) Fetters, Kayla Alford, Jordyn (Dylan) Johnson, Jayden Roe; great-grandchildren, James, Ethan, Scarlett, Caroline, Noah, Liam, Oliver, Jake; sisters, Ann (Vince) Rice and Nona Musser; and brother, Van (Charlotte) Miller. Funeral will be Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Warner officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Community Cemetery.

