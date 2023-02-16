PHYLLIS SLOUGH WALTON, 80 of Ironton, wife of the Hon. William Richard Walton, died Feb. 7. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at noon Feb. 18 at Christ Episcopal Church, 501 Park Ave., Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Ironton in Bloom, PO BOX 4599, Ironton, 45638-4599. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you