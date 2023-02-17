Phyllis Slough Walton
PHYLLIS SLOUGH WALTON, 80, of Ironton, Ohio died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, with her family by her side. Phyllis was born October 8, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, the oldest daughter to the late Walter Ray and Gladys Ferne Brewer Slough. She is survived by her husband, the Honorable William Richard "Dick" Walton whom she married in 1967.

Phyllis is a graduate of Middletown High School and then received her bachelor's degree in microbiology from THE Ohio State University in 1964. She taught high school science at Rock Hill and St. Joseph's and spent many years as a homemaker, tutor, and community volunteer extraordinaire. She served in various positions over the years on the Ironton Child Welfare Club, the Co-Op Club, and as a Board Member of the Lawrence County General Hospital. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Ironton and served as a Sunday School teacher. She was also a founding member of the Southern Ohio Whitewatering, Skiing and Spelunking Society (SOWSSS) and a willing fourth anytime someone needed one in an Ironton Bridge Club game. In 2006, she retired from teaching at Ohio University Southern where she served as a science lab instructor.

