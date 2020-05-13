RACHEL ELIZABETH BAUGH HAYES, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed from this earthly life to life with her Heavenly father on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born April 12, 1951, to Ernestine Arthur Baugh and the late Jack Paul Baugh. She was the loving wife of Harry “Pete” Hayes, who preceded her in death. She was a 1969 graduate of Huntington High School and a 1970 graduate of the Huntington School of Beauty Culture. She was a beautician for most of her life, either in local salons or in her home. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Pamala Burgess. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Holli and Michael Martin, and her stepson and his wife, Chris and Teresa Hayes. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, the prides of her life, C.J. Hayes, Levi Martin, Titus Martin, Zoe Martin and Cyrus Martin. Additionally, she is survived by her mother, Ernestine Baugh; her sisters, Jacqueline Livingston (John), Debbie Sansom (Ricky) and Donna Kimbrough; and her brother, Jack Baugh II (Patty); several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews; two special cousins, Gail Stepp and Ron Cade; several other cousins; and a host of friends. Rachel was a dual member of Proctorville, Ohio, Chapter No. 257, Order of the Eastern Star, and Huntington, W.Va., Chapter No. 8 where she served as Secretary for many years. In 2018-2019 she served as Grand Electa in the Grand Chapter of WV OES. Services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with her nephew, Pastor Tyler Sansom, officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Eastern Star service at 1:40 p.m. She will always be remembered for her great creativity, good food and willingness to help anyone who needed it, even though lately, her health had prevented her from doing the things she loved. Her family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Rachel Stevens and all the staff at Close to Home in Ironton, Ohio, for their attentive and loving care over the last four months. They would also like to express their gratitude for the kind and compassionate end-of-life care that was provided by Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley and Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Some churches will open their doors again beginning Sunday
- Fourth phase of West Virginia reopenings announced
- Applications for 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits available Wednesday in W.Va.
- KELLY NEWMAN SULLIVAN
- Former Marshall track star Julmiste dies
- WV announces plan to send about $300 to most students for food
- DANIEL JAMES COYLE “DANNY”
- MARY ELIZABETH ARNOLD
- AMY REBECCA DEMOSS
- Local police are community problem solvers
Images
Collections
- Photos: GHPRD Mother’s Day Craft N Go event
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: National Day Prayer drive-in service
- Photos: Ironton in Bloom’s Mother’s Day flower sale
- Photos: Bridget's Dance Academy parade
- Photos: Salute to health care workers parade
- Photos: Huntington High seniors receive caps and gowns
- Photos: The Village at Riverview friends and family parade
- Photos: Hurricane High drive-in cap and gown photo shoot
- Photos: Explorer Academy Better World Day parade