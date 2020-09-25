RALPH ISON, 3/13/1928-9/20/2020. Ralph Ison was born in Morgan, Kentucky, on March 13, 1928, to Angie Mae Ison and Sherman Ison. Later the family moved to Franklin Furnace, Ohio. After graduating from Green Township High School in 1947, he moved to California, where he was employed in the foundry business making parts for the airline industry. Several years later he moved to Marysville, Washington, where he founded Riverside Foundry Inc. and continued making castings for the airline industry and the military. In 1986, he was awarded the Small Business Subcontractor of the Year, Region X, and in 1987 was awarded Citizen of the Year Nominee from the Marysville Chamber of Commerce. Ralph is survived by his wife, Lois Ison of Oklahoma City; daughter, Stacy (Craig) Matthews of Marysville, Wash.; son, Steve (Anita) Eltinge of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Scott (Laura) Matthews, Eric (Sierra) Matthews, Tim (Elisabeth) Matthews, Brian Matthews, Romy Danz, Adam (Deanna) Eltinge and Evan (Lindsey) Eltinge; brother, Alton (Pat) Ison of Batavia, Ohio; brother-in-law, Bill (Phyllis) Kennedy of Ironton, Ohio; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Angie and Sherman Ison, brother, Homer (Betty) Ison, sisters, Ivory (Eugene) Bailey, Ruth (Ralph) Lavender, Velva Johnson (Donald) and Mable (James) Eskridge. The service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. 6th St., Ironton, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m.; service will be at 11 a.m., and immediately following the service, Ralph will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton, Ohio. To offer the Ison family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com. Special thanks to Rodney and Debbie Wood for their friendship and assistance at this time. You will be missed and never forgotten!
