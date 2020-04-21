RALPH J. CHAPMAN, 93, of Ironton, widower of Virginia Adams Chapman, died April 18. There will be a private family graveside service April 21 at Staten Chapel Cemetery, Milton. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
