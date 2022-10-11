RANDY LEE KELLEY, 69, of Ironton, brother of David Kelley of South Charleston, W.Va., died Oct. 9 in Close to Home assisted living. He was a retired Rock Hill Elementary teacher. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. There will be no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, he requested donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or your local hospice. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you