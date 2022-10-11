RANDY LEE KELLEY, 69, of Ironton, brother of David Kelley of South Charleston, W.Va., died Oct. 9 in Close to Home assisted living. He was a retired Rock Hill Elementary teacher. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. There will be no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, he requested donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or your local hospice. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
