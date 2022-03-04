RANDY PERRY GILLISPIE, 62, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Patricia Gillispie, died March 2 in SOMC Hospice Care Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service will be at noon March 7 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 6 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. www.wallaceffh.com.

