RANDY “POPPY” STEVENSON, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was born January 3, 1947, in Huntington, to the late Earl and Doris Myers Stevenson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald, John and Earl Stevenson. He was a member of New Zion United Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Rita Brown Stevenson; two sons, Greg (Stacy) Stevenson and Eric Medley; one daughter, Michelle Medley; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister Dianna (Tim) Knight; and several nieces and nephews.

