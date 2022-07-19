RAY I. MALONE, 88, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Thelma Gast Malone, died July 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was owner of Malone Mobile Homes. Funeral service will be at noon July 20 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 19 at the funeral home. www.wallaceffh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you