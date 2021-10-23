RAY JONES, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bubby and Lizzie Jones; two nephews, Joey Singer and Eric Davis. Ray was a member of New Beginnings Worship Center and retired from TNT Heating and Cooling. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Leona Jones; four daughters, Lisa (Clarence) Ferguson, Kim (David) Weant, Julie Jones and Vicy Bocook; four grandchildren, Clarence, Kayla, Karli and Bryan; nine great-grandchildren; and many others that called him dad and pawpaw; two brothers, Tom Jones and Billy Jones; two sisters, Virginia Davis and Carol Hayes; several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Cat and Michelle Davis. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the funeral service at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. The family requests that everyone wear a mask. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

