RAYMOND CHARLES GERREN JR., 54, of Ironton, husband of Dale Donohue Schwab Gerren, died Nov. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was an electrician and traffic signal coordinator for the city of Athens, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 24 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; social distance and facial covering are required. Private family service noon Nov. 25 at Woodland Chapel Church, Ironton. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

