RAYMOND JULIAN RAMSEY, (aka Cool), of Burlington, Ohio, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was born to the late Benton and Dorothy Burks Ramsey in Huntington, W.Va., on September 10, 1935. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by mother-in-law-dear, Ella Ramsey; brother, Donald Ramsey; son-in-law, Gerald Mills; special friends, Wilburn Bias, Clint Centers, Willis Copley, Darryl Spurlock, Gerald Whitlow; and a host of other heavenly welcoming committee members. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Harriette Ramsey Ramsey; four children, Raymona, DeBorah (James Parks — JP), Richard and Georgetta Ramsey-Mills; one sister, Loretta Conwell (Bernard); and special friends, David Edwards and Stella Whitlow. Raymond attended Douglass High School in Huntington, W.Va., and graduated from South Point High School in South Point, Ohio. Raymond proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, after which he was employed at TRASCO, C&B Blueprint and retired from Bias Blueprint as a Technical Reproductionist. Raymond was a faithful member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church for more than 60 years. He served as a member of the Trustee Board, Financial Committee and Choir. He also served his community as a volunteer for the Burlington Concerned Citizens; member of the Community Choir; Donation Coordinator for the Chesapeake and Ashland Food Banks; and coached the Tipton Foodland Baseball, South Point Youth Football and Burlington Eagles Basketball teams. His Homegoing Celebration will be conducted on Monday, June 7, 2021, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 Carter Ave., Ashland, Ky. Public viewing is scheduled from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. Final resting place service with military honors conducted by the Kenova American Legion Post 93 Honor Guard is at Highland Memorial Gardens, 198 Private Road-1336, South Point, Ohio, immediately following the Homegoing Service. In lieu of flowers and honoring Raymond, please make a donation to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Lift Fund. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Ramsey and his family.
