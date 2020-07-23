Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


REBECCA E. "BECKY" CAPE, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio,  passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. Becky was born April 12, 1949, in West Union, S.C., the daughter of the late Rufus and Frances Brucke Cape. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald E. Cape. Becky is survived by her beloved life partner, Russell L. Boster of Proctorville, Ohio; a sister, Doris E. Pigg (Gary); two brothers, Dennis E. Cape (Eileen) and Ralph E. Cape, all of Greenville, S.C.; four stepchildren, Thomas Boster of Indianapolis, Ind., Michael Boster (Beth) of Proctorville, Pamela Boster McGuire (Keith) of South Point and Troy Boster (Lisa) of Proctorville; three grandchildren, Whitney Boster, Daniel Boster and Jared Boster (Chelsie); one great-grandchild, Liana Streets; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Proctorville VFW Post 6878, 32 Township Road 1225, Proctorville, OH 45669. The VFW Post 1064 Ladies Auxiliary, of Huntington, W.Va., will conduct a brief ceremony beginning at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to VFW Post 1064 Ladies Auxiliary in Huntington, Mail to VFW 1064 Ladies Auxiliary c/o Mary Frances Adkins, President, 1626 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701-4120 or to a veteran’s organization of your choice. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.