REBECCA E. CAPE, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, life partner of Russell L. Boster of Proctorville, died March 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a memorial gathering from 2 to 5 p.m. July 26 at Proctorville VFW Post 6878. The VFW Post 1064 Ladies Auxiliary of Huntington will conduct a brief ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Donations are suggested to VFW Post 1064 Ladies Auxiliary c/o Mary Frances Adkins, President, 1626 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701-4120, or to a veterans’ organization of your choice. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

