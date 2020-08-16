REBECCA JANE KENDRICK, 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Dan Kendrick, died Aug. 14 at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
