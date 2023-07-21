The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Rebecca Sue Jackson
SYSTEM

REBECCA SUE JACKSON, 67, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., on August 28, 1955, to the late Vernon and Maxine Crabtree Merritt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Jackson; brother Gary Merritt and sister Bonnie Merritt. Rebecca was a 1973 graduate of Vinson High School and retired from Huntington Cancer Center. She was Rod Stewart's biggest fan, loved playing cards and trivia, bowling, all Fairland activities, keeping the refrigerator stocked for the neighborhood kids, making peanut butter haystacks, passing out Halloween candy and Easter egg hunts. Those left to cherish her memory are daughters Angela Jackson and Alisha (Todd) Newman; son Michael (Kelli) Jackson; grandsons Hunter and Peyton Jackson (the loves of her life); step-grandchildren Courtney (Josh) Scarberry, Drake (Erika) Cox, Michayla and Braeden Newman; step- great-grandchildren Micah and Moriah Scarberry and Ryker Newman; lifelong best friend Gloria Bohm, and many special nieces and nephews. Honoring Rebecca's request, there will not be a funeral service. A Celebration of Life will take place at her son Michael's house at 245 Township Rd 1163, Proctorville, Ohio on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. All are welcome. No flowers, please. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you