REGINA LYNN SINGLETON-MILLER, 55, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Bruce Miller, died Nov. 16 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be no services, by her request. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
