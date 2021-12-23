REGINA RUSSELL, 68, of Ironton, widow of John Russell, died Dec. 20 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She retired from Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow at Warneke Cemetery, Decatur, Ohio. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Packers Club Sports, 1601 South 5th Street, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

