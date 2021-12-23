REGINA RUSSELL, 68, of Ironton, widow of John Russell, died Dec. 20 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She retired from Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow at Warneke Cemetery, Decatur, Ohio. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Packers Club Sports, 1601 South 5th Street, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Student detained after threat at Cabell high school, authorities on alert nationally
- Southside family, neighbors air grievances in honor of ‘Seinfeld’s’ Festivus
- Herd inquires about Gator Bowl vacancy
- Marshall collapses in 36-21 New Orleans Bowl loss to No. 16 Louisiana
- Prison sentences handed out in Lawrence County
- LARRY GENE PARSONS
- Police roundup: Violent crimes reported in Huntington over the weekend
- CAROLYN CUMMINGS
- Huntington city mechanic sues auto parts store after incident left him injured
- MARY LYNN LONG POWELL WOOTEN
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football fans in New Orleans
- Photos: Chesapeake High School art students create Uncommon Christmas Trees
- Photos: Proctorville Christmas parade
- Photos: Charcuterie 101 at Huntington's Kitchen
- Photos: Wreaths Across America at Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: The Good Time Christmas Show
- Photos: Cozy Christmas by the Campfire at Ritter Park
- Photos: Marshall falls to Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl
- Photos: Culloden Elementary Holiday Hullabaloo
- Photos: Huntington vs. Columbus Africentric, boys basketball