RENA TOMBLIN, 89, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on February 17, 2022, at Community Hospice House, Ashland, Ky. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Ave. Church of God. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Ave. Church of God by Pastor Greg Tomlinson. Committal services will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. She was born January 29, 1933, in Lowe, W.Va., a daughter of the late Okey and Nellie Thompson Thornton. Rena was the head bank teller at the 1st National Bank of Ironton, Ohio. She also was a seamstress. Rena was a member of the Jefferson Ave. Church of God, where she was a member of the Lady’s Ministry and was a Sunday School Teacher. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Arnold Tomblin, and six siblings. Survivors include two daughters, Debra (Phillip) Huffman and Rhonda (George) Hutchinson; grandchildren, Phillip Ryan (Joyce) Huffman, Cody Lee (Erin) Huffman, Eric Hutchinson and his wife Beth Toppins, Matt (Tiffany) Hutchinson, Marty (Jennifer) Hutchinson and Tim Hutchinson; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Community Hospice Center, Ashland, Ky. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
