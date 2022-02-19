RENA TOMBLIN, 89, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Arnold Tomblin, died Feb. 17 in Ashland Community Hospice Center. She was a former head bank teller. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Graveside committal will be Feb. 22 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.  

