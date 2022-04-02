REUBEN TAYLOR JR., 80, of Ironton, father of Rev. Reuben “Larry” Taylor of Washington, D.C., Cassandra Griffin and Trenda Marrow, both of Cleveland, Ohio, died March 30 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a self-employed auto body finisher. Funeral service will be at noon April 9 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

