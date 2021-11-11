RHONDA SUE REYNOLDS, 42, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was born on August 13, 1979, in Springfield, Ohio. She is survived by her parents, Benjamin and Carolyn Reynolds; one daughter, Cassidy Tyree; one son, Matthew Reynolds; two stepdaughters, Allisha and Emma Blake; one stepson, Nathan Blake; fiance, Josef Blake; one sister, Theresa Reynolds; one brother, Benjamin (Amber) Reynolds Jr.; two nieces, Kimberly and McKenna Reynolds; and two nephews, Donovan and Dominic Reynolds. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

