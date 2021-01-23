RICHARD B. ROBERTS, 82, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Sally Botts Roberts, died Jan. 20 at home. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a linguist and also from Vernon Company as a sales representative. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 27, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; entombment in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Chapel of Hope Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at the funeral home. Social distance and masks are required. 

