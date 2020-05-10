RICHARD “DICK” BINGHAM MEYERS, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away May 6, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, after a battle with ALS. The Ironton, Ohio, native was born February 7, 1941, to Judge Elliott E. and Marion Bingham Meyers. He was the devoted husband of Linda Gearhart Meyers, married 54 years. Dick was a graduate of Ironton High School, Miami University and University of Cincinnati Law School. He was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity where he obtained the lifelong nickname, Rube. He practiced law with his father until he acquired Judge Ater’s office in Chesapeake, Ohio, and worked for more than 50 years. He served as assistant prosecutor and was elected Lawrence County Prosecutor for 12 years. Dick was a member of the Ohio Prosecutor’s Association, Ohio State Bar Association and a founding member of the Lawrence County Eastern Republicans. He was a member and president of the Lawrence County Board of Elections. He was appointed to the Ohio University Southern Board of Directors and a professor of Political Science and Law Enforcement for 25 years; his service to higher education was an enormous source of pride. Other boards and community groups he served included: the Ironton Boy Scouts of America, Lake Forest Association, Chesapeake Lions Club, Wild Turkey Federation, Ohio Farm Bureau, the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio, the National Riffle Association, Trout Unlimited and the Ironton Elks Club. Dick was an active member of the Chesapeake United Methodist Church, serving on various committees and as a Sunday school teacher. He worked with other church and community leaders to establish the Chesapeake Community Center and Mission Outreach. As a lifelong outdoorsman, nothing gave him more joy than his adventures in hunting and fly fishing. Most importantly, he created a fishing legacy, sharing his passion with his sons-in-law, nephews and grandchildren. He loved spending time with his friends and family at his cabin in Bemis, W.Va. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: daughters, Cindy (Sean) Foley, Julia (Eric) Hinten and Molly (Lloyd) LaBadie, all of Worthington, Ohio; two brothers, William and Bob Meyers; and four grandchildren, Emmett and Adeline Foley, Wesley and Meredith Hinten. Final service plans will be announced in the future. Memorials may be made to ALS Association, Chesapeake United Methodist Church and/or Hospice of Huntington. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
