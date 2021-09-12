RICHARD “DICK” LEWIS BARLOW, born on November 28, 1925, died at the age of 95 on September 4, 2021, in The Woodlands, Texas. He passed away peacefully while recovering from surgery, with his loving and devoted wife of 27 years, Jane Jensen Barlow, at his side.
Born in Hamlet, North Carolina, to Brinkley Howell and Julia Mitchell Freeman Barlow, Dick grew up along the Ohio River in the small Southern Ohio coal mining town of Ironton, where he was raised in the Episcopal church with his four siblings — William “Bill,” Mary Louise, Britton Brinkley “Bink” and Emily. He graduated from Ironton High School and attended Ohio University before receiving his bachelor’s degree and Master’s in Political Science from Florida State University. He was a proud member of the Theta Chi Fraternity and served in the Navy.
Following his service, Dick returned to Columbus, Ohio, where he taught Political Science at The Ohio State University before pursuing a career in the insurance business. In 1988, he retired as the Director of Claims Litigation from the JC Penney Casualty Insurance Company and moved to The Woodlands, Texas, to be near his family.
Dick lived a long and fulfilling life surrounded by his friends and loved ones. He was a longtime member of The Woodlands Country Club and was often found on one of the many golf courses perfecting his game and pursuing his true passion — golf. He loved his family, Ohio State Football, politics, international travel, his cats, chili cheese dogs and golf — lots and lots of golf.
Dick is survived by his wife, Jane, daughters, Susan “Sue” (Rich Abbott), Ann (Hanson) and Sallie (Kevin Kindrick), as well as grandchildren — Alyson “Aly” Hanson Hite (Bates), Kyle Hanson, Kristopher “Kris” Kindrick (Kat), Carly Kindrick, Colton “Cole” Kindrick and Faith Abbott. Later “Papaw” enjoyed his great-grandchildren, Barlow and Lillian Hite, and Klaire and Klyde Kindrick. Dick is survived by siblings, Mary Louise (Ferguson Vanderhoof), Britton Brinkley “Bink” and Emily (Thompson), and was preceded in death by brother, William “Bill,” and grandson, Matthew “Matt” Strickland.
A celebration of Dick’s life was held Wednesday, September 8, at 12:30 p.m. at Wildwood United Methodist Church at 8911 FM 1488 in Magnolia, TX 77354. Light reception followed. A private burial will follow in the weeks ahead.
Memorial gifts to Wildwood UMC in honor of Richard L. Barlow are welcomed and appreciated.
Although he will be greatly missed, we find comfort in knowing that “Papaw” is currently teeing off in Heaven with his beloved grandson, Matt, for the most amazing round of golf he’s ever experienced!