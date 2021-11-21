RICHARD “DICKIE” L. KNAPP, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the age of 74. He was born in Huntington, W.Va., and graduated from Chesapeake High School. Dickie was a devoted husband for 52 years, father of three, veteran U.S. Navy and a retired trucker. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Landers Knapp; children, Eric Lee (Carmelita Ramos) Knapp, Jennifer Ann Knapp (Chad Huskey) and Richard Lee Jr. (Joann Catalan) Knapp; grandchildren, Alice Catalan Knapp, Jack Zander Huskey and Claire Catalan Knapp. Dickie was a member of Saint John XXIII Parish in Canal Winchester. He was a humble man who never relished being the center of attention. In keeping with his wishes, he will be simply honored by his relatives without ceremony. He was never more content than when the weather was warm, the water was calm and the fish were biting. Dickie, we wish you fair weather and abundant fish on your greatest fishing trip yet. (December 20, 1946-November 11, 2021.) Arrangements Entrusted to Schoedinger East, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232.

