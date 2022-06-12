RICHARD LEE BURGESS, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday June 10, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born July 5, 1935, to the late Fred and Gladys Morrison Burgess. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Margie Lou Cox Burgess and a sister Joyce Price. Richard is survived by three sons, Barry (Rena) Burgess, Bruce (Karen) Burgess, Brad (Heather) Burgess; grandchildren Blake (Raquel) Burgess, Lindsey (Jake) Wellman, Brooke Burgess, Allisun Whetsel, Allison Burgess, Brogan Burgess, Reagan Burgess; and 11 great-grandchildren. The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses at St. Mary's Medical Center and at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their care. Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Hall Funeral and Crematory, Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: New FoodFair Supermarket opens in Milton
- Ray Allen Blankenship
- Two graduate from Cabell drug court; departing probation officer honored
- Scotts awards Vinson softball $50,000 grant
- Gary Lee Bunn
- Cabell County, municipalities set trick-or-treat for Halloween
- Artist known for regional portraits, landscapes dies
- New turf installation underway at the Joan
- Charles E. Adkins
- Gary Lee Bunn
Collections
- Photos: Drag Me to Brunch: Picnic Edition
- Photos: Kitten Yoga Class at Studio 8
- Photos; North-South Football Classic Media Day
- Photos: Graffiti in the Park
- Photos: Huntington Comic & Toy Convention
- Photos: Inaugural KidsFest Cardboard Boat Race
- Photos: One Day Camp at Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Cabell County Adult Drug Court graduates two
- Photos: Teddy Bear Clinic at The Market
- Photos: Marshall Soccer Day Camp