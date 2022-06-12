Richard Lee Burgess

RICHARD LEE BURGESS, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday June 10, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born July 5, 1935, to the late Fred and Gladys Morrison Burgess. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Margie Lou Cox Burgess and a sister Joyce Price. Richard is survived by three sons, Barry (Rena) Burgess, Bruce (Karen) Burgess, Brad (Heather) Burgess; grandchildren Blake (Raquel) Burgess, Lindsey (Jake) Wellman, Brooke Burgess, Allisun Whetsel, Allison Burgess, Brogan Burgess, Reagan Burgess; and 11 great-grandchildren. The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses at St. Mary's Medical Center and at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their care. Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Hall Funeral and Crematory, Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

