RICHARD MARK CURTIS JR., 38, of Scottown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Four Seasons Elizabeth Hospice House in Flat Rock, N.C. Mark was born on September 23, 1983, in Lousiville, Ky. Mark is survived by his wife of ten years, Stephanie Evanich-Curtis; his daughters, Korin Evanich (Scottown, Ohio), Jordann Stroud and Whitney Curtis (both of Hendersonville, N.C.); his parents, Beverly “Bonita” Freeman of Brevard, N.C., and Richard “Mark” Curtis (Teresa) of Rosman, N.C.; his brother, Matthew Curtis (Lindsey) of Lake Toxaway, N.C.; his nieces and nephews, Samuel, Addison, Keelie Curtis, Rory, Jana, Francis, Drazen, Cassy Evanich, Hunter, Kaylyn, Emmilee Evanich, Sky, Bella, Ashley Evanich; and so many other loved ones. Mark was preceded in death by his son, Kameron Edward Evanich-Curtis; maternal grandparents, Sam and Jewell Freeman; paternal grandparents, Richard O. and Barbara J. Curtis; paternal great-grandparents, Papaw Ed and Grandma Nettie; and cousin, Joshua Freeman. Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow the service at Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio, with brother-in-law, Clayton Evanich, officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Ohio Valley Masonic Lodge No. 536 F&M will conduct Masonic Rites for Mark at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism Inc. in Mark and Kameron’s names. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/hall or www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
