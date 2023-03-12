Richard Ward
SYSTEM

RICHARD "Dicky" WARD, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born in Wayne County, W.Va., on July 25, 1956, to the late Charles and Edna (Gilkerson) Ward. Dicky was a welder and retired from Wooten Machine Company and was a Navy Veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Ward, and nephew, Bryan Waller. He is survived by his wife, Debbie (Bush) Ward; daughter, Brandy (Jason) Hatcher of Ona, W.Va.; two sons, Rocky (Leslie) Fannin of Ashland, Ky., and Nathan (Ronni) Kelly of Wurtland, Ky.; five grandchildren: Ethan, Jenna and Bailey Hatcher, Macie and Madelyn Fannin; two sisters, Patty Carter of Proctorville, Ohio, and Sally Waller of Chesapeake, Ohio; two brothers, Billy Ward of Indiana and Randy Ward of Huntington, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, officiated by Brian Wooten. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Memory Gardens in Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you