RICKEY ANDREW RAY, 68, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. Rickey was born July 4, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Andrew H. "Pete" Ray and Opal Fraley Ray. Rickey is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Wanda Lea Brammer Ray; two daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie and Joe White, and Summer and Shawn Yates; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Jean Ray, Randy and Angie Ray; five grandchildren: Miranda White, Jalen White, Alexis Henson, Haden Henson, and Holden Yates; and four great-grandchildren: Rikki Jenkins, Sailor Lewis, Hazyl White, and Hollyn White. Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with his son-in-law, Joe White, speaking. Pallbearers will be Joe White, Shawn Yates, Haden Henson, Jacob Mathes, and Dylan Johnson. Following the funeral services on Sunday, the family will be holding a celebration of Rickey's life at Wallace Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Leatherwood Cemetery, Deering, Ohio. Friends may visit 6-8 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Rickey requests contributions be made to his great granddaughter, Rikki's, education fund. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Roundabout to be built in Coal Grove
- Oluwasemilore Olubowale
- Flights, travel packages available to Myrtle Beach for bowl game
- Marshall accepts invite to Myrtle Beach Bowl, will face UConn Dec. 19
- One killed in Lincoln County crash Sunday morning
- Man found guilty in Huntington dismemberment case gets life without mercy
- Homeland Security, local law enforcement respond to hoax threats across state
- Former Huntington business owner, board member remembered
- Garry D. Black
- Huntington woman charged with fleeing in stolen vehicle
Collections
- Photos: Groundbreaking ceremony for new Davis Creek Elementary School
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Christmas with a Cause dance benefit
- Photos: Huntington wins class AAA championship
- Photos: Student teams compete in Robotics Challenge
- Photos: Singing Tree reunion at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church
- Photos: Ironton falls to Canfield South Range in Ohio Division V state championship
- Photos: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in Huntington
- Photos: Marshall basketball team takes on Ohio
- Photos: Rotary Club meeting features speaker Steve Roberts