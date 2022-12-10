RICKEY ANDREW RAY, 68, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. Rickey was born July 4, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Andrew H. "Pete" Ray and Opal Fraley Ray. Rickey is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Wanda Lea Brammer Ray; two daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie and Joe White, and Summer and Shawn Yates; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Jean Ray, Randy and Angie Ray; five grandchildren: Miranda White, Jalen White, Alexis Henson, Haden Henson, and Holden Yates; and four great-grandchildren: Rikki Jenkins, Sailor Lewis, Hazyl White, and Hollyn White. Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with his son-in-law, Joe White, speaking. Pallbearers will be Joe White, Shawn Yates, Haden Henson, Jacob Mathes, and Dylan Johnson. Following the funeral services on Sunday, the family will be holding a celebration of Rickey's life at Wallace Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Leatherwood Cemetery, Deering, Ohio. Friends may visit 6-8 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Rickey requests contributions be made to his great granddaughter, Rikki's, education fund. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you