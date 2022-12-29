RICKEY LEW FUGETT, 72 of South Point, Ohio, passed away December 27, 2022, at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. He was born December 5, 1950, in Ironton, Ohio, a son of the late Lew Fugett and the late Mary Bryant Golden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Arlene Cobb Fugett. Rickey was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from The Home Depot. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Corkren of Cunningham, Tenn.; his fiancée Becky Kinder-Reed of South Point, Ohio; two brothers, Steve Fugett of Sevierville, Tenn., and Carlos Fugett of South Point, Ohio; and two grandsons, Jarret Rickey Fugett and Tyler Lew Fugett, both of Cunningham, Tenn. Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

