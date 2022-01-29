RICKY L. WAGNER, 61, of South Point, Ohio, father of Stephanie Roberts of Nashville, Tenn., died Jan. 21 at home. He was a security guard for Allied Universal. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at Hanging Rock (Ohio) Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
