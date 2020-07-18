Essential reporting in volatile times.

RICKY LEE (HENRY) CLAY, 66, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Interment will be private. He was born April 26, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late William W. and Lola Juanita Pelfrey Clay. Ricky was a graduate of Buffalo High School and retired from Steel of West Virginia. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas Andrew Clay (Allison); wife, Paula Bailey Clay; his brother and sister-in-law, William David Clay (Vollena), and his sister, Karen Clay. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

