Rita C. Nemeth
RITA C. NEMETH, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was born on February 24, 1950, to the late Dennis and Mable Edwards. Rita was also preceded in death by her sister Betty Jean Edwards; older brother Mahlon "Buddy" Edwards; brother-in-law Dennis Brumfield, Donna's husband; and special cousin Franklin Petry.

Rita graduated from Fairland High School in 1968 and was a lifelong resident of Rome Township and the Proctorville Area. Rita became one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1972 and entertained the hope of coming back to life in the future resurrection. The bible speaks of, "where there will be no more death or suffering," John 5:28-29, Revelation 21:4 and Psalm 37:11. She regularly shared her hope with others and practiced genuine kindness to everyone who came in contact with her. "Oh sleep my sweet, sweet love until god Jehovah, remembers you and the love you have shown for his name".

