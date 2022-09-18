RITA C. NEMETH, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was born on February 24, 1950, to the late Dennis and Mable Edwards. Rita was also preceded in death by her sister Betty Jean Edwards; older brother Mahlon "Buddy" Edwards; brother-in-law Dennis Brumfield, Donna's husband; and special cousin Franklin Petry.
Rita graduated from Fairland High School in 1968 and was a lifelong resident of Rome Township and the Proctorville Area. Rita became one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1972 and entertained the hope of coming back to life in the future resurrection. The bible speaks of, "where there will be no more death or suffering," John 5:28-29, Revelation 21:4 and Psalm 37:11. She regularly shared her hope with others and practiced genuine kindness to everyone who came in contact with her. "Oh sleep my sweet, sweet love until god Jehovah, remembers you and the love you have shown for his name".
She is survived by her husband of 53-plus years, David E. Nemeth and didn't have any children. She is also survived by her older sister Donna Brumfield of Proctorville, Ohio; younger sister Lorretta Adkins (Mark) of Miller, Ohio; and a special cousin Linda Null (Billie) of Proctorville, Ohio.
Rita will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her. She will sleep in death waiting until her name is called. Then she will be seen again, alive in perfect health with no more pain, enjoying living forever in God Jehovah's, new world, under the rule of Christ Jesus, our lord. Psalm 37:29, Matthew 6:10.
There will be a memorial service held on October 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 150 Wood Lane, Huntington, W.Va.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
