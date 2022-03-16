RITA CHERYL WEBER, 74, of Ironton, wife of Paul Gregory Weber, died March 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She had worked at Early Childhood Development Center, South Point, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. March 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton; burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

