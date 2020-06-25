Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROBERT A. GARNER JR., 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. He was born May 23, 1939, in Toledo, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert A. Garner Sr. and Agnes Glander Garner; and sister, Nadine Garner. He is a retired band director from Portsmouth East High School and later retired from Pied Piper. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. He turned his love of woodworking into a local, well-known business, The Wood Workers Shed. He was involved with Tri-State Model Flyers, Inc. He was also a member of the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Garner; three daughters, Rebecca (Steve) Davis of Fort Ashby, W.Va., Monica (Eric) Loudermilk of Charleston, W.Va., and Valorie Brewster of Proctorville, Ohio; six grandchildren: Hunter, Connor, Zack, Dominic, Ryan, and Kade; and their father, Tommy (Christy) Brewster; one great-grandson, Jude; bonus granddaughter, Ashton; several nieces and nephews; and special caregiver, Loumedia Holley. Visitation will be held at 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at New Hope United Methodist Church, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Anthony Thomas officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Another visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made out to New Hope United Methodist Church, 111 Twp. Rd. 1130, P.O. Box 405, Proctorville, OH 45669 or One by One Animal Advocates, P.O. Box 1123, Huntington, WV 25713.

