ROBERT ALLEN WADE, 62, of South Point, Ohio, brother of Debra Thompson of Willow Wood, Ohio, and Mark Wade of Kitts Hill, Ohio, will be 2 p.m. June 10 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Ice Creek Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.

